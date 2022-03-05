5,400 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 27.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

TFX opened at $349.98 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

