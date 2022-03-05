6,235 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $137.80. 3,083,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

