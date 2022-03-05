$67.83 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) to report $67.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $327.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $331.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $407.62 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $421.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 1,811,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,198. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
