$67.83 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) to report $67.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $327.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $331.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $407.62 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $421.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 1,811,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,198. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.