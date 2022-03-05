79,200 Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $28,559,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 in the last three months.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

