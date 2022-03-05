$83.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $83.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. Lannett posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:LCI remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,098. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,400 shares of company stock worth $116,889. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lannett by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Lannett by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lannett by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

