908 Devices (MASS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MASS stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.14.
In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About 908 Devices (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
