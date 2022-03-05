908 Devices (MASS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after buying an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 61,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 908 Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 56,733 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in 908 Devices by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.