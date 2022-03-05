94,210 Shares in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Largo Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGO. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Largo Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter worth $242,000.

NYSE:LGO opened at $11.66 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

LGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Largo Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

