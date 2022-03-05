Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $22.13. Aaron’s shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,419 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

