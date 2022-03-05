ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. ABB has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

