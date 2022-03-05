Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 42,425 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. 91,282,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,884,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

