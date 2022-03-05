Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,368,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,879. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

