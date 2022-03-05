Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.26. 9,057,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.