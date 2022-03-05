Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes $285,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 231.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,845,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $281.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,319. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.75 and a 12-month high of $282.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.