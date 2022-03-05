Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accell Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €53.00 ($59.55) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Accell Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Accell Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

