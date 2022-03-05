Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $314.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.69. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

