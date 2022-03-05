Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $35.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accor from €31.50 ($35.39) to €32.00 ($35.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($41.80) to €38.50 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($41.66) to €35.50 ($39.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ACCYY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.75. 61,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Accor has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

