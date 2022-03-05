Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of GOLF opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

