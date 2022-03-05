ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.23. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 508 shares.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

