Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

