Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.84.
AMIGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
