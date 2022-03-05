AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of AdTheorent stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

