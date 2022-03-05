Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AHI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

About Advanced Human Imaging (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

