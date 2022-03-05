Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVIFY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.29. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

