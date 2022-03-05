Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 710558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

