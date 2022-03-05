Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 194,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

