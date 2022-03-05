Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Bettyann Bird Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bettyann Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00.

NYSE AGTI opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

