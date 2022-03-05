Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 92,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,582. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,276 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

