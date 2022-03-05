Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

ADC opened at $65.80 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 196.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 392,012 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

