AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
