AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

