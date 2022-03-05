Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $225.14 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.22.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

