Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($200.00) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.62 ($159.12).

AIR opened at €97.10 ($109.10) on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($112.33). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

