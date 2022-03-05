Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.20

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Aisin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.