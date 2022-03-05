Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $222,020.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $222,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AKAM stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.