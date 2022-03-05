Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Danske lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

