Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 408,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,123. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $2,078,095. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.