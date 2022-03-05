Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Albany International worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albany International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

AIN stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

