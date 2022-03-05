Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

NYSE ALB traded down $7.26 on Friday, reaching $179.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.64.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.