Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.87 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

ALBO stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

