Alcoa Co. (AA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE:AA opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.27. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $90.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.