Alcoa Co. (AA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE:AA opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.27. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $90.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

