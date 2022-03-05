Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 317,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,262,000 after purchasing an additional 271,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 166,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.