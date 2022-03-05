Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98.
AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
