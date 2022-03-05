Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.34

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.34 and traded as high as C$18.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 1,555,027 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. Peters & Co reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.33. The stock has a market cap of C$12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.