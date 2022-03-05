Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,214. Alight has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 102,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

