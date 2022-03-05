Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.