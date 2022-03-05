Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 247,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.