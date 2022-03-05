Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.57. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

