Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.88. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

