ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $64.91. 174,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,034. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ALLETE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ALLETE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.