Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.08

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 41609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

