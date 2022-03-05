AllSafe Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $87,293.35 and $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

